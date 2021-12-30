Napier resident tests positive for Covid-19

A Napier resident has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home.

Hawke's Bay DHB announced the new case in a written statement on Thursday evening.

While public health officials continue investigations, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said all known close contacts of the case had been identified, were isolating and being tested for Covid-19.

“Investigations continue as to how the positive case contracted Covid-19 with any lead or angle being followed-up.

“Any locations of interest are also being investigated and as standard procedure will be added to the Ministry of Health’s webpage if, and when, they are confirmed by public health.”

Jones said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for Covid-19 even if they were vaccinated.

“Detecting the virus to avoid community spread is in everyone’s interest and the right thing to do, even if you have very mild symptoms.

“Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available throughout the holiday period with good capacity,” he said.

On Friday, drive-in testing will be available at:

Pukemokimoki Marae, 191 Riverbend Rd, Napier, 10am-3pm.

Splash Planet, Hastings, 10am-1pm.

Central Hawke’s Bay Health Centre, 1 Cook St, Waipukurau, 9am-4pm.

Testing can also be done by appointment at:

The Doctors, Napier, 30 Munroe St - between 10am-4pm 0800 TEST19 (837819)

Hastings Health Centre, 303 St Aubyn St West - between 10am-3pm call 06 281 2644.

Queen St Practice, Wairoa. By appointment only call 06 838 8333 3pm onwards.

On Saturday, drive-in testing will be available at:

The Doctors, Napier, 30 Munroe St - between 10am-11am.

By appointment:

The Doctors Napier, 30 Munroe St. By appointment only call 0800 TEST19 (837819) 10am-4pm.

Hastings Health Centre, 303 St Aubyn St West. Call 06 281 2644 for a time.

Queen St Practice, Wairoa. By appointment only call 06 838 8333 3pm onwards.