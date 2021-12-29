UK DJ Dimension is Omicron community case - report

Two international DJs have pulled out of Rhythm and Alps music festival at the last minute amid a Covid scare, with Stuff reporting one is the Omicron case who has been active in the Auckland community this week.

UK DJ Dimension posted images of himself at a Waiheke Beach on Christmas Day. (Source: Instagram)

The DJ is Dimension, aka Robert Etheridge, a UK drum and bass artist.

He had been due to headline Rhythm and Alps but withdrew at the last minute alongside fellow UK DJ Friction.

The announcement came around an hour after the Ministry of Health announced a border-related Omicron case had been out and about in the Auckland CBD on Boxing Day and December 27.

The case arrived on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27, as a result of a day nine test. The case is fully vaccinated.

On social media, Dimension posted images of himself at a Waiheke Island beach on Christmas Day. 1News understands this was during a period where he was supposed to be in self-isolation.

As news broke that he was the likely Omicron case, the post began to receive abusive comments from followers angry he had brought the variant to New Zealand.

"If anyone gets sick or dies, it's blood on your hands," one said.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Friction took to social media to announce he wouldn't be performing at the festival on Wednesday night after discovering he had been a close contact of a "potential Covid case".

Friction had played at Hidden Lakes Festival in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Shortly after, Rhythm and Alps organisers announced fellow UK-based DJ Dimension had also pulled out of the festival.

In a post on Instagram, Friction, real name Ed Keeley, told his followers he wouldn't be able to attend the festival as he had to head into isolation.

"The safety of everyone at the event, as well as the whole of New Zealand is the most important thing to me above everything," he wrote.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken but promise I will see you all very soon."