Kiwi DJs Lee Mvtthews close contacts of Omicron case

New Zealand drum and bass duo Lee Mvtthews are entering isolation, after being exposed to the Omicron community case, believed to be fellow DJ Dimension.

In a social media post, Lee Mvtthews, aka, Graham Mvtthews and Tom Lee, confirmed they were close contacts of the case and were set to isolate for a week.

Doing so meant they have cancelled scheduled gigs at Summer Haze in Tauranga on Wednesday night and Rhythm and Alps on Thursday.

"With heavy hearts we need to say we have come into close contact with the new case of the Omicron variant and we will not be performing at Summer Haze tonight and Rhythm and Alps tomorrow because we need to isolate for the next seven days," Lee told their followers.

"[We're] really disappointed. We put so much time and effort into the set, we truly felt like it was our best one yet...but it is what it is and we've got to keep the rest of the country safe so we're going to be staying at home," Matthews said.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Stuff reported the Omicron case that had been out and about in Auckland CBD on Boxing Day and Monday was UK DJ Dimension.

He had been due to headline Rhythm and Alps but withdrew at the last minute alongside fellow UK DJ Friction.

On social media, Dimension posted images of himself at a Waiheke Island beach on Christmas Day. 1News understands this was during a period where he was supposed to be in self-isolation.