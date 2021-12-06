School, kindy locked down after shooting in Winton

Source: 1News

A Winton school and kindergarten were forced into lockdown following a shooting in the Southland town.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Monday, police said one person may have been injured in the incident.

"Emergency services are responding to a firearms incident in Winton," the spokesperson said.

They said the education facilities were placed in lockdown as a precaution.

Winton School wrote on Facebook that students were allowed out of lockdown at 2.45pm.

"This is to let you know that, based on a directive from the police, Winton School has been in lockdown since 1.15pm," they earlier wrote.

"After many drills over the past few years, all students and staff have responded quickly and are safe in their allocated spaces."

They advised parents not to come to the school to pick up pupils during the lockdown.

