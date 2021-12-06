Boy, 16, denies murdering 18-year-old in Christchurch car park

A 16-year-old has denied murdering a fellow teenager in a late-night incident at a Christchurch car park over the weekend.

The boy was arrested this morning, following an ordeal outside Countdown supermarket on Moorhouse Ave at around 2am on Saturday.

Police say an 18-year-old was assaulted and later died at Christchurch Hospital. They began a homicide investigation on Sunday night, saying they were “confident” they knew who had carried out the attack, and quickly laid a murder charge against the 16-year-old.

The young boy appeared in Christchurch Youth Court this afternoon, and denied the allegation through his lawyer.

He has statutory name suppression as his first appearance was in the Youth Court, and his case has now been referred to the High Court as it’s a charge of murder.

The judge remanded him in the custody of the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki, and he will reappear on February 4.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.