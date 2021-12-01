Man shot dead by police in Auckland's Glen Eden named

The man shot dead by police on Monday after he opened fire on officers has been named.

Police at Glen Eden incident. (Source: 1News)

He was Tex Witika, 55, of Auckland, but was more commonly known as Rex.

"Police are working to support Mr Witika’s whānau at this extremely difficult time," Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, said.

Three officers were injured in the West Auckland shooting, but two of them have since been released from hospital.

The third officer remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition, Hassan said.

She also said investigators had had an "overwhelming response" to their call for footage of the incident.

"We continue to encourage anyone who was recording the incident or any activity before it occurred to upload it into the portal."

People can do so here or call 105, quoting file number 211129/7514.

Hassan said the police investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to thank our community for their support in providing us with information and footage since this incident occurred.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the courage shown by our staff who attended this tragic incident."