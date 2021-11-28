Auckland police fatally shoot man after three officers shot, injured

A man has been shot dead by police after opening fire and injuring three officers at an address in Glen Eden, Auckland.

Police speak to residents regarding a fire and gunshots heard at a Glen Eden house. (Source: 1News)

Police said the armed offenders squad attended the scene at around 8.20am on Monday morning and tried to negotiate with the man.

However, things escalated and the man began firing at the officers. Police returned fire and the man was fatally wounded.

Two officers have moderate injuries and a third is in serious condition. All three are receiving treatment at Auckland City Hospital. None of the injuries are life threatening, police said.

Police cordon in Glen Eden, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Neighbours told 1News they heard loud explosions followed by several gun shots.

They say their area is usually calm, although they've have noticed an increase in violence recently in the area.

1News reporter Logan Church said he was told by residents there was an increasing gang presence in the suburb, noting several shootings and other violent crimes had occurred in recent months.

One woman said she kept her daughter home from school today as a precaution.

Another told 1News they were pondering moving out of the area due to the rise in crime.

Police Minister Poto Williams said in a statement her thoughts were with the police officers injured in the shootout, and planned on calling each of them.

"These are not calls I want to have to make," she said.

"The Police Commissioner and I are committed to improving frontline safety.

"We owe this to our officers who deserve to return home to their families at the end of a day at work."

St John has confirmed that they were also in attendance at the scene.

Two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager were sent out to the Danube Lane address, a spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said four trucks were attending a fire at the same address.

An eyewitness told 1News the fire was "massive", while armed police were also seen blocking off surrounding roads.

The fire service said no injuries have been reported due to the fire.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is due hold a media conference regarding the incident at 2.30pm. This will be streamed live here on 1News.co.nz and Facebook.