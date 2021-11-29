Glen Eden shooting: Injured officer discharged from hospital

One of three officers injured in a shooting in Glen Eden, Auckland, on Monday has been discharged from hospital.

Police speak to residents regarding a fire and gunshots heard at a Glen Eden house. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating after a man opened fire on officers who were attending a call-out in the West Auckland suburb. Police returned fire, killing the man.

Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan said another officer is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday and the third officer, who underwent surgery, remains in a stable condition.

She said a post mortem and formal identification of the man who was fatally shot by police is expected to happen on Tuesday.

The man's next of kin continue to be told of his death.

"Police will not be in a position to release his name until these have been completed," Hassan said.

"Police along with Victim Support will be working with the man’s family at this difficult time."

Those who filmed the incident are being asked to upload their footage to a portal set up specifically for the investigation.

If people are unable to upload the footage, they can call 105, quoting file number 211129/7514.

"Police will have high visibility in the Glen Eden and surrounding suburbs while we continue our scene examination in Danube Place as well as ongoing area inquiries," Hassan said.

"We understand yesterday’s events were upsetting to the community and we hope our continued presence will be of some reassurance."