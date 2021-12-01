146 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 146 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are in Auckland (124), Waikato (14), Bay of Plenty (4) and Nelson-Tasman (1).

A total of 83 people are in hospital with the virus, with nine of them in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The bulk of those in hospital are in Auckland.

There were three new cases of Covid-19 recorded at New Zealand's border.

None of the cases are the Omicron variant of the virus and there has not been an Omicron case recorded in New Zealand yet.

Speaking in the 1pm press conference Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Omicron is a "cause for concern, but not a cause for panic".

On Tuesday, 134 cases in the community were announced.

More to come

