Pāpāmoa school closes after students contract Covid-19

A second Pāpāmoa school has closed after a number of students contracted Covid-19.

Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School has shut its doors after an undisclosed number of students tested positive for the virus.

In a post on the school's Facebook page on Tuesday, principal Bruce Jepsen said all students and staff were considered close contacts and must self-isolate.

The school has approximately 700 students.

"I have been informed by the Ministry of Health that more students have tested positive for Covid," Jepsen wrote.

"Day 0 for self-isolation will now be Friday 26 November for any students and staff who were at school on that day.

"A Ministry of Health official you make contact with you at some stage tomorrow to guide you through this process."

Jepsen said the school would be closed for logistical reasons and a review of the situation would take place early next week.

The school becomes the second to close in Pāpāmoa following Tahatai Coast School's closure for around a week in mid-November.

There were nine new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty on Tuesday and 57 in total.