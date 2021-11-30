Nelson brothel named as Covid-19 location of interest

A brothel in Nelson has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Secrets Gentlemen's Club Nelson. (Source: undefined)

There were three new exposure sites listed on the Ministry of Health's website on Wednesday, two of which were at Secrets Gentlemen's Club Nelson.

The club's website describes it as "Nelson's best brothel and adult entertainment parlor".

It also says they are open under Alert Level 2, but masks must be worn.

The venue was visited on November 27, 5.30pm to 11.59pm and November 28, 12am to 3am.

The ministry has asked anyone who visited at that time to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after exposure at the location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health. Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch," the ministry said.

The other new exposure site in Nelson on Wednesday was Hardy's Bar & TAB, visited on November 28, 4pm to 4.15pm.

The ministry urged anyone who visited the location to follow the same guidelines as the brothel.