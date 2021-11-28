144 new Covid-19 community cases, one death

There are 144 new Covid-19 cases in the community recorded on Sunday, with one death, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Of those cases, 127 are in Auckland, two are in Northland, nine are in Waikato, four are in Bay of Plenty and a single case in Hawke’s Bay, which was announced earlier on Sunday.

"Two of the cases we’re reporting in Northland today came in after our 9am cut off and will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow," the ministry added. They are isolating at home.

Also in Northland, two cases announced in Ruakaka on Saturday have been added to Sunday's official tally, along with a case in Kaitaia and a case in Whangārei.

"The Kaitaia case is a close contact of a known case and links between the Whangārei cases and known cases are still being investigated," the ministry said.

In Waikato, five of the new cases are in Hamilton, two are in Te Kūiti and one each in Cambridge and Kawhia.

Investigations to find a link to the outbreak are ongoing with all of the new cases in the region.

In the Bay of Plenty, one new case is based in the Whakatāne district and the remaining three are in the Tauranga area.

"The Whakatāne district case and one of the Tauranga cases are linked to previously reported cases. The remaining two Tauranga area cases are household contacts, with their links to previously reported cases still being investigated," the ministry said.

All four cases are self-isolating at home.

There was a case reported in Canterbury on Sunday, but it has been classified as a border case and will not be added to the regional community totals.

The case is a child and is isolating at home with family.

They travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on Thursday on Air NZ Flight NZ8475 arriving in Christchurch at 10.50am.

"Anyone who is considered a contact of this case will be contacted directly. Unless you are contacted you do not need to do anything other than watch for symptoms and get tested straight away if you develop any symptoms of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"This case travelled from London to Doha on 16 November and Doha to Auckland on 18 November. They left managed isolation last week and tested positive on their Day 9 test while in home quarantine.

"Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Christchurch."

Meanwhile, the ministry also said on Sunday that a patient in their 80s died at North Shore Hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the patient’s whânau and friends at this deeply sad time."

There are 82 people in hospital with the virus, up from the 77 in hospital on Saturday.

Nine people are in intensive care or a high dependency units, up from eight a day ago.

There are 31 at Auckland City Hospital, 32 at Middlemore Hospital, 14 at North Shore Hospital, four at Waikato Hospital and one at Rotorua Hospital.

The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 48.

So far, 56 of Sunday's new cases are linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The remaining 88 are under investigation to find a link.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 8118, of which 2560 have recovered.

There are 6647 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 67 per cent have been contacted.

As of 12pm on Sunday, there were 186 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including four new exposure sites.

On Saturday, 27,791 Covid-19 tests were processed, including 9724 in Auckland.

In total, more than 4.87 million tests for Covid-19 have been processed since the pandemic began.

"We’re asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if you’re vaccinated," the ministry said.

"Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result. And if you’re not vaccinated, your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

"If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against Covid-19."

On vaccines, 20,873 jabs were administered across the country on Saturday, made up of 6378 first doses and 14,495 second doses.

In total, more than 7.46 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were also four new border cases to report on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 10,891 since the pandemic began.

Sunday's update comes after 145 cases and a death were announced on Saturday.