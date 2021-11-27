Covid-19 case confirmed in Hawke's Bay

A Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Hawkes Bay, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The test result came back on Saturday night in routine surveillance swabbing for the virus when they visited Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department after feeling unwell.

"No emergency department staff have been stood down as a result, as all were wearing the appropriate protective PPE," the Ministry said.

The case and their household contacts are now isolating.

"The DHB reports that the latest case and whānau are being very helpful in supporting the case investigation and following public health advice," the ministry said.

"Further interviews with the positive case and testing for all close and wider contacts will continue today.

"Investigations will continue today to determine any links to other cases and to identify any locations of interest. At this stage, an early assessment has found a number of exposure events, such as the DHB Emergency Department, where anyone potentially affected is able to be contacted directly."

The ministry said it was announcing the case ahead of the usual 1pm statement to encourage those in the area with Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.