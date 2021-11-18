Two more Covid-19 deaths in Auckland

Two more people have died of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says in their update on Thursday.

Edmonton care home (Source: Google Maps)

A woman in her 80s died at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

A man in his 90s, who had been a resident at Edmonton Meadows Care Home, died at North Shore Hospital.

"The man had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving appropriate ward-level care after being admitted earlier this month with Covid-19."

An outbreak at the Henderson care home saw 25 staff and residents infected with coronavirus.

It comes as there were 167 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday.

Of the cases, 142 were in Auckland, five in Northland, 17 in Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes District and one in Canterbury.