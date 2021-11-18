Two more Covid-19 deaths in Auckland

Source: 1News

Two more people have died of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says in their update on Thursday.

Edmonton care home

Edmonton care home (Source: Google Maps)

A woman in her 80s died at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

A man in his 90s, who had been a resident at Edmonton Meadows Care Home, died at North Shore Hospital.

"The man had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving appropriate ward-level care after being admitted earlier this month with Covid-19."

An outbreak at the Henderson care home saw 25 staff and residents infected with coronavirus.

It comes as there were 167 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday.

Of the cases, 142 were in Auckland, five in Northland, 17 in Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes District and one in Canterbury.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAuckland

Popular Stories

1

167 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shipment arrives in NZ

3

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tauranga

4

Auckland woman gets community detention for severe neglect of horses

5

Māori leaders want urgent inquiry into Govt’s pandemic response

Latest Stories

Tairāwhiti 'only 2500 doses away' from 90% vaccine target - PM

Jacinda Ardern met by small group of protesters in Gisborne

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tauranga

TikTok deal could mean big bucks for Kiwi musicians

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shipment arrives in NZ

Related Stories

'Simply not viable' to keep Auckland boundary up - Wood

Stopping Covid spread over summer ‘personal responsibility’ - Baker

Pre-Christmas exodus expected out of Auckland when border opens

Auckland's border reopening: What you need to know