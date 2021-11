The man who was found dead at a Swanson address on Saturday, having allegedly being murdered, has been named by police.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

He was David Keith Yates, aged 65, of Auckland.

His body was found at a Candia Rd property, in Swanson, at around 10.30am on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man, who was previously charged with assault, is now due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with Yates’ death at this time.