Good Sorts: Canterbury trucker helping transport animals in need

Morgan MacAllister-Robb’s combined his love of driving his truck up and down the country and his two pet dogs, Dougie and Ruby, to help animals in need.

MacAllister-Robb has been a truck driver for 30 years, despite his parents putting him in private schools because they “wanted me to be a doctor or a lawyer or something”.



Three times a week, he drives from Christchurch to Palmerston North. During last year’s lockdown, he transported German Shepherd Diesel for a friend.

His online post about the special delivery received 500 likes, sparking an idea to help move pets or have them rehomed.

“Next minute, I have requests coming out my ears,” he said.

One trip saw him drive from Christchurch to Palmerston North to drop off Blue, a farm dog who is retiring to a foster home in the area.



“I love it, I love animals.”



In just one year, he’s transported “close to 200” pets.



The dogs ride in the cab, and he keeps them calm by “generally sticking my fingers in the crate and letting them nibble”.

When he stops for a nap, so do they.



“I have had some sleep in the bed with me. Labrador pups, generally,” he said. “They whinge too much when they are in the crate but they go straight to sleep if they are next to you.”

MacAllister-Robb helps three animal rescue groups, often transporting pets that are escaping trouble.



“When I have them handed over to me, they are scarred, skinny and so on.”

He says the worst part is always saying goodbye.



“I’m not afraid to say this, but I have been in tears for one of them. A dog called Darcy,” he said. “I had to literally stop and pull myself together because I was crying.”



MacAllister-Robb has found his spot in life - and his retirement plan as a pet chauffeur.

