More locations of interest identified in Northland

Four more locations of interest have been identified in Northland after four cases were announced in the region.

The Hunting and Fishing New Zealand store Kaitāia. (Source: Google Maps)

Two of the cases were announced on Friday — a mother and her daughter — and two more were announced on Saturday afternoon.

The two newest cases are children under 12 and are family members of the first cases.

On Friday, Countdown Kaikohe, Mobil Kaikohe and GAS Kaihu were named as locations of interest connected to the cases.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

The Ministry of Health has now named Four Square Opononi, The Warehouse Kaitāia, Boatshed Café Rawene and Hunting and Fishing New Zealand Kaitāia as locations.

The visits occurred between Wednesday and Friday this week.

New locations were also announced in Auckland and Te Awamutu.

The health advice for all of the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from exposure and to get a test if any develop.