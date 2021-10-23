2 more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northland

The Northland District Health Board says two more positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the region, bringing the total to four.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday afternoon two cases had been confirmed in Northland and they were now isolating near Kaikohe. The cases are not linked to the two women who recently visited Northland.

Friday's cases were permitted to travel to the Kaikohe area from Auckland.

On Saturday, the DHB said the two newest cases were children under 12.

"Support has been put in place for the whānau, who have worked cooperatively with the public health team to identify locations of interest."

The Ministry of Health said this afternoon the children were family members.

A case investigation had also identified a "limited" number of close contacts. Although a small number of oustanding results were expected later on Saturday, the ministry said all had returned negative results so far.

Parua Bay Tavern in Whangārei, which earlier said a family member of one of its staff had tested positive for the virus, was not considered a location of interest and will reopen on Sunday.

All of the tavern's staff have been isolating and have tested negative for the virus.

The DHB said due to the four cases in the region, its hospital visitor policy was changing for its Whangārei, Kaitāia, Dargaville and Bay of Islands hospitals.

One support person can accompany patients who are receiving end of life care, children, or women who are in labour.

Visitors must wear a mask and visitor screening is in place at all hospital entrances.