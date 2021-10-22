2 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northland

Two Covid-19 cases in Northland have been confirmed by health authorities.

(Source: Breakfast)

The Ministry of Health said the cases were isolating near Kaikohe.

They are contacts of a positive Auckland case and are not linked to the two women who recently visited Northland, the ministry said.

The two new cases were permitted to travel to the Kaikohe area from Auckland.

They were tested for the virus on October 20, but were not included in the 129 community cases announced on Friday as their results were received after the ministry's daily reporting period.

"A case investigation is underway and so far it has identified a limited number of close contacts. These individuals are currently being tested."

People in the Kaikohe area are asked to keep an eye on the Ministry of Health's website for any locations of interest.

Additional testing in the area is being arranged, it said, with details to be available on Healthpoint's website .

Northland DHB CEO Nick Chamberlain earlier confirmed the cases.

There is also a third possible case at Parua Bay in Whangārei, Ngāti Hine Health Trust said on Facebook.

It said Northland District Health Board had confirmed the two cases on Friday morning.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Parua Bay Tavern in Whangārei said in a Facebook post that a family member of one of its staff had tested positive for the virus.

The tavern was closing as a precaution.