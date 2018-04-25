New Zealand
'Epic causing mischief with you' - Kiwi celebs post tributes to Johnny Danger after his tragic death

April 26, 2018

Tributes from celebrities have flooded in for Kiwi cult comedian and amateur stuntman Johnny 'Danger' Bennett after his shock death in an Auckland motorcycle accident.

Danger had many high-profile friends and even got former Prime Minister Sir John Key to perform his infamous 'Danger Swig' on video with him.

Sir John's son Max Key posted his own tribute to Danger on Instagram where he said he was "shattered" at the loss of his friend and it "was so epic causing mischief with you".

Warriors star Shaun Johnson also posted an Instagram pic of himself and Danger to his SJ apparel account.

The Bachelor NZ star Matilda Rice also sent out a Snapchat message calling his death "devastating news".

Tributes also flowed in from his Facebook followers who expressed their grief at his sudden death.

"RIP another legend taken to early thanks for the laughs and I will forever be danger swigging," one Facebook user wrote.

"Rip I'm so heartbroken. Will neck snap forever," another wrote.

"You lived more in your short life than most live in there entire life. Cheers for the good times, laughs and smiles dude," said another.

