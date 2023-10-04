New Zealand
1News

Teen denies murdering man at Auckland bus station

By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
9:52am
Epapara Joseph Jordon Poutapu, 24, died after sustaining injuries in the incident at Albany Bus Station on Auckland's North Shore.

A teen has denied murdering a man at an Auckland bus station last month.

The 16-year-old, who can't be named, pleaded not guilty when he appeared in the Auckland High Court today.

Tall and dressed casually, he stood silently in the dock as a trial date was set for November 2024.

The Judge lifted a name suppression order on the victim which was imposed at the accused's first appearance in the Hamilton Youth Court on September 19.

Epapara Joseph Jordon Poutapu, 24, died a day earlier after sustaining injuries in the incident at Albany Bus Station on Auckland's North Shore.

Another person suffered minor injuries.

"Epapara is the second eldest Son in his family of 13 and proud Uncle to 2 Nephews & 2 Nieces," a message on a Go Fund Me page for his family read.

"His Whanau are situated in Brisbane, Australia and are all mourning the loss of their Son, Brother, Uncle and Nephew who are unable to be with him."

A trial date has been set, however a number of related procedural hearings will be held before then.

The accused will remain in custody in a youth justice facility.

