New Zealand
1News

'A tragedy on every level' - Hipkins on Auckland bus station killing

9:22am
A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following an attack at Albany Bus Station yesterday.

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following an attack at Albany Bus Station yesterday. (Source: 1News)

Chris Hipkins says the death of a person following an attack at Auckland's Albany Bus Station yesterday, which has seen a 16-year-old charged with murder, is "a tragedy on every level".

The Labour leader told Breakfast the victim's death was terrible, as well as the fact a teen has been charged with murder.

"Locking them up isn't necessarily going to get a better outcome... we've got to actually focus on what's going wrong in these kids' lives that's leading them to this point," he said.

"We've seen far too many young people involved in violent offending in the last few years. If we look at ram-raids, smash and grabs and even the case that we're talking about this morning.

"Those are absolutely the things that keep me awake at night."

He said he wanted to understand how young people were "getting into these situations in the first place, and how do we get them back out of it".

"I'm incredibly concerned about any criminal offending, and particularly violent offending.

"We've just got to make sure we're dealing with the dysfunction in their lives if we don't want them to be repeat offenders.

"It's about identifying the most at-risk young people and making sure we're getting support around them.

"They [the public] will be safer when we get these young people engaged in something positive."

Albany Ward Councillor John Watson also joined the programme, saying locals and commuters through the North Shore "will be shaken by this".

"Albany's usually a very safe place... having said that, there have been incidents earlier in the year where there have been assaults, knives being carried... we haven't been immune from that and I guess it's a trend that seems to be increasing," he said.

"[The incident] will shake people, people will feel uncomfortable."

He said police have had an increased presence at the bus station following previous incidents, however it has not quashed the fears that passengers carry.

"There was a big meeting and it was on the radar, certainly since then things seemed to have quietened down a bit, but having said that you do hear anecdotally of people not feeling safe... even though they're well supervised."

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

Adam Michael Rapson, 18, is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of fellow teenager Zara Mitchell.

21 mins ago

1:56

Crips gang member arrested after armed Auckland bar robbery

Crips gang member arrested after armed Auckland bar robbery

It comes after the armed robberies of three Auckland bars that police believe are linked.

10:02am

0:12

Three women arrested after alleged kidnapping, assault in Napier

Three women arrested after alleged kidnapping, assault in Napier

9:59am

Scathing inquiry finds Dilworth hid sex abuse claims, silenced survivors

IN DEPTH

Scathing inquiry finds Dilworth hid sex abuse claims, silenced survivors

8:06am

5:40

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

7:09am

11:50

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei commemorate 183 years since Auckland land gifting

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei commemorate 183 years since Auckland land gifting

6:59pm

2:50

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

4:00

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

8 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

2:44

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

21 mins ago

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

1:56

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

32 mins ago

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

43 mins ago

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

10:08am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

More from Entertainment

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm