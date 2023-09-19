Auckland bus station fight: Murder charge laid against 16-year-old

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after a person died following a fight at Albany Bus Station on Auckland's North Shore yesterday.

The incident occurred just before 1pm and saw the person taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, where they later died from their injuries.

A homicide investigation was then launched in what Detective Inspector Callum McNeill described as an "isolated incident". Auckland Transport said an "altercation" had occurred.

McNeill said in a statement this morning officers travelled to Hamilton last night and arrested the 16-year-old with the help of the Waikato Criminal Investigation Branch.

The 16-year-old has been charged with murder and will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

McNeill said a post-examination is scheduled to get underway today.

"We are working through the process of formal identification and contacting the family.

"Once the proper processes have been carried out we will be able to release the victim's details."

The incident saw large sections of the bus station made off-limits but Auckland Transport said this morning it had reopened and services were back to operating as usual.

"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this incident."

McNeill said investigations remain ongoing, with officers continuing to speak to a number of witnesses.

Anyone who saw the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police is encouraged to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.