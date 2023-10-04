New Zealand
Over a dozen reported sightings of Marokopa dad and kids

6:41am
Authorities have been searching for Phillips and his three children — Jayda, Maverick, and Ember — since December 2021.

Police have received over a dozen reported sightings of Marokopa dad Tom Phillips and/or his three children in the past month, but say none of the sightings have been positive.

Police have a warrant to arrest Phillips over an alleged bank robbery in Te Kūiti four months ago, where two people escaped on a motorbike. It follows a number of reported sightings in recent months.

Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said there had been 14 reported sightings of Phillips and/or his children since September 5.

"These have all been assessed, prioritised and followed up on," Saunders said.

"Unfortunately, none of these reported sightings of Tom Phillips or the three children have been positive.

"We continue to thank our community who have come forward with information and ask them to continue to do so if they think they have sighted Tom, Jayda, Maverick or Ember.

"Work is ongoing in efforts to locate them and this includes continuing to carry out area enquiries."

