Marokopa saga: Taupō man '100% sure' he saw Tom Phillips and kids

A Taupō man is adamant he saw fugitive father Tom Phillips and his children near Marokopa less than two weeks ago.

Authorities have been searching for Phillips and his three children — Jayda, Maverick, and Ember — since December 2021, when they went missing for a second time.

Police have a warrant to arrest Phillips over an alleged bank robbery in Te Kūiti four months ago, where two people escaped on a motorbike. It follows a number of reported sightings in recent months.

Leon Wood told 1News he has "no doubt" about laying eyes on the missing family, coming towards him on the road near Te Anga.

Wood said he's been investigating the Phillips' disappearance on his own.

Tom Phillips and his three children. (Source: 1News)

"I'm 100% sure because there's no one that has a head like he has," Wood said.

He claimed Phillips was in a blue Isuzu ute on the way out to Marokopa – and that he wasn't alone in the car.

"I had one look at the driver," Wood said. "Two looks at Tom.

"And then, I had about a second left to look in the backseat and there was three kids on the backseat."

It's not clear who the driver could have been.

Wood said he couldn't immediately turn to follow them because the road was too narrow. When he reached a place where turning was possible, other traffic prevented him from following the ute.

After making notes, Wood reported what he saw to police – who have previously said they believe Phillips is getting help.

Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders confirmed to 1News they'd spoken with Wood.

"Inquiries into this have not be able to substantiate this sighting," Saunders said.

"This information is one of many alleged sightings of Tom and the children we have been given and we appreciate members of the public coming forward.

"We continue to ask anyone who thinks they have seen Tom or the children or has any information which they think may be relevant to come forward and this information will be fully assessed."

Leon plans to keep looking, fuelled by concern for the three children.

"I just want to make sure they're OK," he said. "They need to be in touch with their family.

"I've got a bit of a passion for it because of the children."