Tom Phillips considered dangerous, police fear for children's welfare

Police have urged anyone helping Tom Phillips to consider recent developments and assist officers in their search.

The missing Marokopa dad disappeared with his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember in January 2022, with law enforcement so far unsuccessful in finding him and confirming the wellbeing of the children.

A warrant for his arrest was issued yesterday following a bank robbery in Te Kuiti back in May.

From his disappearance to the charges laid yesterday, the story has captured the attention of the nation, most especially nearby Waikato communities like Otorohanga.

Acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders said this morning: "Recent developments in our ongoing inquiries have led us to charge Mr Phillips with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm."

He said police were "yet to identify the other person involved", but it's believed they're female.

Police are seeking the people in this photo after the aggravated robbery. (Source: NZ Police)

And the public are urged to continue reporting any sightings of Phillips to police by calling 111.

"It is possible that Mr Phillips is in possession of firearms and we ask people not to take action themselves but to call police," he said, adding it's believed Phillips has received help from members of the community and "those close to him".

"I would encourage anyone helping him to consider this recent information and to contact police."

Police are mainly focused on finding the children and ensuring they're safe, Saunders added.

Tom Phillips and the three children disappeared for a second time in December 2021. (Source: 1News)

"Obviously, it is concerning what we're alleging Mr Phillips has done," he said.

Asked if the person on the bike with Phillips could be one of the children, Saunders was tight-lipped.

Bike models police want sightings of in missing Marokopa family case. (Source: Supplied)

"At the moment, we don't know who the second person is involved in that robbery," he said. "We don't know who the second person is."

As the matter is before the courts, Saunders couldn't discuss evidence relating to the alleged robbery, but he said nobody was shot.

"No one was injured in the robbery," despite the charge of aggravated wounding, he said.

However, Saunders confirmed shots were fired at the time of the incident.

Marokopa children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember Phillips, 7, have been missing since December 2021 (illustration). (Source: 1News)

"We've always had a high level of concern for [the children's] welfare," Saunders stressed.

"How are they being educated, what's their health like? Are they being fed? What are they eating?

"People in the community that may think he's just a good dad doing something for his children, we'd encourage them to think about this new information... Is this the best for the children?

"If he's committing these offences as alleged, then I do consider him dangerous."