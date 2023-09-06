New Zealand
1News

Tom Phillips considered dangerous, police fear for children's welfare

10:44am

Police have urged anyone helping Tom Phillips to consider recent developments and assist officers in their search.

The missing Marokopa dad disappeared with his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember in January 2022, with law enforcement so far unsuccessful in finding him and confirming the wellbeing of the children.

A warrant for his arrest was issued yesterday following a bank robbery in Te Kuiti back in May.

From his disappearance to the charges laid yesterday, the story has captured the attention of the nation, most especially nearby Waikato communities like Otorohanga.

Acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders said this morning: "Recent developments in our ongoing inquiries have led us to charge Mr Phillips with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm."

He said police were "yet to identify the other person involved", but it's believed they're female.

Police are seeking the people in this photo after the aggravated robbery.

Police are seeking the people in this photo after the aggravated robbery. (Source: NZ Police)

And the public are urged to continue reporting any sightings of Phillips to police by calling 111.

"It is possible that Mr Phillips is in possession of firearms and we ask people not to take action themselves but to call police," he said, adding it's believed Phillips has received help from members of the community and "those close to him".

"I would encourage anyone helping him to consider this recent information and to contact police."

Police are mainly focused on finding the children and ensuring they're safe, Saunders added.

Tom Phillips and the three children disappeared for a second time in December 2021.

Tom Phillips and the three children disappeared for a second time in December 2021. (Source: 1News)

"Obviously, it is concerning what we're alleging Mr Phillips has done," he said.

Asked if the person on the bike with Phillips could be one of the children, Saunders was tight-lipped.

Bike models police want sightings of in missing Marokopa family case.

Bike models police want sightings of in missing Marokopa family case. (Source: Supplied)

"At the moment, we don't know who the second person is involved in that robbery," he said. "We don't know who the second person is."

As the matter is before the courts, Saunders couldn't discuss evidence relating to the alleged robbery, but he said nobody was shot.

"No one was injured in the robbery," despite the charge of aggravated wounding, he said.

However, Saunders confirmed shots were fired at the time of the incident.

Marokopa children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember Phillips, 7, have been missing since December 2021 (illustration).

Marokopa children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember Phillips, 7, have been missing since December 2021 (illustration). (Source: 1News)

"We've always had a high level of concern for [the children's] welfare," Saunders stressed.

"How are they being educated, what's their health like? Are they being fed? What are they eating?

"People in the community that may think he's just a good dad doing something for his children, we'd encourage them to think about this new information... Is this the best for the children?

"If he's committing these offences as alleged, then I do consider him dangerous."

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

The 27-year-old is due to appear in court today.

10:52am

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

KPMG have alerted police and launched an internal investigation into the suspected drink spiking at two work functions.

9:27am

Police seeking 'dangerous' Auckland man

Police seeking 'dangerous' Auckland man

4:56pm

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

2:40pm

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

Tue, Sep 5

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

Tue, Sep 5

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

1:39

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

19 mins ago

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

31 mins ago

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

45 mins ago

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

0:34

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

58 mins ago

French rugby great lays into 'weakest in history' All Blacks

French rugby great lays into 'weakest in history' All Blacks

10:57am

Lea Faka-Tonga - Celebrating Tongan Language Week

6:47

Lea Faka-Tonga - Celebrating Tongan Language Week

More from Entertainment

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

The Brighton-based band, known for hits like Figure it Out, Troubles Coming, and Lights Out, will play one show.

19 mins ago

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Tue, Sep 5

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5