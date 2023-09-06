New Zealand
1News

'Come forward now': Mayor's plea to Tom Phillips

8:36am

Police have stepped up their search for Tom Phillips after a warrant for his arrest was issued following a bank robbery in Te Kuiti back in May.

The missing Marokopa dad disappeared with his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember in January 2022, with law enforcement so far unsuccessful in finding him and confirming the wellbeing of the children.

From his disappearance to the charges laid yesterday, the story has captured the attention of the nation, most especially nearby Waikato communities like Otorohanga.

The town's mayor Max Baxter joined Breakfast this morning, saying the charges laid yesterday mark a "real change in events".

"If we go back historically, there's a lot of conversation about the welfare of the children and there's certainly been a whole change just recently in terms of the announcement yesterday," he said.

The charges against Phillips include aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding unlawfully possessing a firearm, Baxter expressing concerns for the wellbeing of children.

"The feeling in the community up until this time ... was the concern for the children and hopefully [that] their welfare was okay.

"These charges are very, very serious, and you gotta ask the question now, what is the safety of the children like? Let's hope that they're still absolutely fine.

"Very, very serious crimes have been allegedly been committed so, what're you doing in terms of looking after your children when you're out there in the community doing this?"

Baxter said the Otorohanga community has felt the impact of Phillips' disappearance, an anxious feeling that has only amplified since the robbery charges were laid.

"When we heard about the bank robbery in Te Kuiti, which is only about 12 minutes away, [we were] really, really concerned. This is close to home, and when you think [about] this is happening in small town New Zealand, obviously people do go into a higher level of alert for sure."

Accounting for everything to this point, Baxter's message to Tom Phillips is straightforward: "It's time to come forth".

"We've talked about the welfare of the children, but it's also about the welfare of Tom and the welfare of Tom's greater whānau as well.

"Come forward now and come forward quietly, just notify the police, they're looking for you and let's get this over with now please."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

LIVE: Police speak about Marokopa fugitive wanted over bank robbery

LIVE

LIVE: Police speak about Marokopa fugitive wanted over bank robbery

Police believe Tom Phillips, on the run with his three kids for well over a year, was involved in a bank heist.

2 mins ago

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

KPMG have alerted police and launched an internal investigation into the suspected drink spiking at two work functions.

31 mins ago

Police seeking 'dangerous' Auckland man

Police seeking 'dangerous' Auckland man

4:56pm

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

2:40pm

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

10:47am

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

10:16am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Police speak about Marokopa fugitive wanted over bank robbery

LIVE: Police speak about Marokopa fugitive wanted over bank robbery

16 mins ago

Wairoa Lotto winner 'in stupor' after $10.3m Powerball jackpot

Wairoa Lotto winner 'in stupor' after $10.3m Powerball jackpot

31 mins ago

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

40 mins ago

Fourth ACT candidate resigns in lead up to election

Fourth ACT candidate resigns in lead up to election

55 mins ago

Commission seeks 'please explain' over petrol price 'anomalies'

Commission seeks 'please explain' over petrol price 'anomalies'

57 mins ago

Ukraine says Russia defector pilot to get $850,000

Ukraine says Russia defector pilot to get $850,000

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4