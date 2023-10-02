Politics
1News

How Kaipara Council hopes to fight rising aggression towards staff

7:49am

A Northland council hopes public profiles of its workers will help humanise them and reduce aggression towards staff.

It comes as Kaipara District Council is seeing an uptick in incidents with intimidation, racial slurs and even physical attacks reported.

Māori Ward Councillor Pera Paniora told Breakfast: "When we got to a certain number of different levels of intimidation and aggression, our CEO decided to start a campaign aimed at personalising and humanising our staff."

"We know that other councils and other organisations that have this level of aggression and intimidation have opted to use security guards at their front doors [but] we want our ratepayers and our citizens to be able to come into the premises and not feel intimidated.

"As with our staff, having to enter their work environment on a daily basis with security there."

Paniora said there have also been incidents after staff were recognised out in the community.

"There's just no place for that," she said, adding the perpetrators are "a small number".

"But it is becoming more common, the trend is trending upwards."

In response, the council is going to profile one of its staff online each week, with the hope it brings the rate of incidents down.

They're calling the campaign "Our Council, Our Community".

"They're our sisters and brothers, our aunties, our uncles, they play in our sports teams and things like that," Paniora said.

"[It's] so that the community can really see them as a person.

"We've just started it, so hopefully it works. We don't want to have to get security, that's another cost to our ratepayers."

Asked if the council would ever consider shutting its doors to the public, Paniora said: "Absolutely. That's always the nuclear option."

New ZealandPoliticsNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Election live: Seymour says Te Pāti Māori politicising alleged home invasion

Election live: Seymour says Te Pāti Māori politicising alleged home invasion

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

0 min ago

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

ACT Party leader David Seymour and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson joined Breakfast for a mini-debate.

56 mins ago

12:34

Explainer: How does the New Zealand election work?

Explainer: How does the New Zealand election work?

9:48am

Whangārei mum of five: Cost of essentials 'outrageous'

Whangārei mum of five: Cost of essentials 'outrageous'

8:47am

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: Interest rates, policies and petrol

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: Interest rates, policies and petrol

5:00am

Election 2023: All of Jack Tame's political leader interviews

Election 2023: All of Jack Tame's political leader interviews

9:17pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

21 mins ago

'Havoc' forecast as severe spring weather to continue

'Havoc' forecast as severe spring weather to continue

30 mins ago

Election live: Seymour says Te Pāti Māori politicising alleged home invasion

Election live: Seymour says Te Pāti Māori politicising alleged home invasion

33 mins ago

Property industry tops political donations

Property industry tops political donations

56 mins ago

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

12:34

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

The 80-year-old comedian was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2013, saying recently it has caused "deterioration" in his ability to walk.

8 mins ago

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29