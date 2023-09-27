Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

A Givealittle campaign has been launched to support the women affected by the infamous Mama Hooch drink spiking case in Christchurch.

It comes after two brothers, Danny and Roberto Jaz, were convicted of 69 charges - including rape, sexual violation and stupefying - over a spate of offending at the inner-city bar Mama Hooch and a nearby restaurant named Venuti.

Both men were both heavily involved in the management of Mama Hooch and repeatedly abused that position to prey on young women, often slipping drugs into drinks they were serving. They were jailed last month, Danny for 17 years and Roberto for 16-and-a-half years.

Now, the newly-established Operation Sinatra Survivor Honorarium Fund is looking to provide financial support to the women involved in case.

It’s been established by a complainant who gave evidence at the trial, who will remain anonymous.

“What happened to us was insidious, but this will not define us,” she said in a statement today.

“It’s my hope the proceeds of the Givealittle fund is used by each survivor to relieve any financial constraints they endured, or to help fulfil any future aspirations that lead to a better and stronger future.”

Each complainant had experienced “unimaginable challenges” and made tremendous sacrifices along the way, the woman said.

“For some, the impact has been so overwhelming it’s infiltrated every aspect of their lives,” she added.

“Education and studies have been impacted. Some have had to move cities and one even moved to Australia to escape the perpetrators. Others have had to take time off work to support their recovery and experienced significant loss of wages from not being able to work full time.”

Sophie Brown – a survivor who has had her name suppression lifted – added that the perpetrators had not been ordered to pay reparations.

“While numerical values like years on a sentence, or dollars fundraised, can’t undo what these predators have done, uplifting some of the historical financial burden survivors have faced is an incredible blessing,” she said.

Any qualifying applicants for the fund will be notified and verified by New Zealand Police, with the disbursements to be administered by law firm Buddle Findlay.

The Givealittle is available here.