Christchurch's Mama Hooch drink spike rapists file appeal

Danny and Roberto Jaz have appealed against their convictions and sentences.

The brothers were jailed last month for their role in a depraved drink spiking ring at Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch between 2015 and 2018.

Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38 were given sentences of 16-and-a-half years and 17 years respectively at the District Court in Christchurch last month - both have a minimum non-parole period of half their sentence.

It was found they had abused positions of trust to prey on 23 young women, targeting both patrons and waitresses at the bar and often slipping drugs into drinks.

Now Danny Jaz's lawyer Donald Matthews has confirmed appeals have been lodged in the High Court at Christchurch.

The brothers have 69 convictions between them, including disabling, stupefying, indecent assault, sexual violation and rape.

The High Court is yet to confirm the reasons used for the appeals, which are against both their convictions and their sentences.