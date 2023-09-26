Watch the highlights from TVNZ's Young Voters' Debate

Last night saw TVNZ's second 2023 election debate take place, focused on young voters.

The "cost of surviving", climate change and health were all hot topics, as well as gender issues.

The candidates who appeared on behalf of their parties were Labour MP Arena Williams, National MP Erica Stanford, ACT MP and deputy leader Brooke Van Velden, Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke and New Zealand First candidate Lee Donoghue.

Hosted by Re: News' Anna Harcourt and 1News' Isaac Gunson, the debate came just days before the first votes being cast.

Check out all the highlights in the video above.