NZ First's transgender bathroom policy sparks debate clash

NZ First candidate Lee Donoghue has defended his party's transgender bathroom policy during a heated discussion in tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate.

Donoghue faced an impassioned response from the Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick after he supported the policy, which would require public toilets to provide "clearly demarcated" unisex and single-sex bathrooms.

"We are not on another planet people are concerned about this," Donoghue said. "We have people basically saying to us 'hey, I was assaulted in a bathroom by a biological male, this is wrong'."

Asked for concrete evidence and statistics, Donoghue said: “I don’t have them in front of me right now, but it’s a true thing. We want to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Studies quoted in the debate indicate trans people are four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crime.

Trans and non-binary teenagers also face a higher risk of sexual assault in schools that prevent them from using bathrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

Donoghue said there is evidence "all over the world" where "biological men" are going into women's bathrooms and scaring women.

"We're just gonna say 'hey, we’re not going to accept this'."

Swarbrick fired back, saying the trans community is facing hate because of comments from his party.

The pair then sparred back and forth in a fierce debate.

"If you want to talk about the actual stats... what we know full well is our trans and non-binary and gender minority whānau are disproportionately represented in mental-ill health, addiction and suicide statistics," said Swarbrick.

She said that these statistics were “driven by the likes of [New Zealand First]".

'An issue in schools'

Donoghue interjected claiming it was an issue at schools.

"More kids now are transgendering, or transitioning, than ever before.”

"Mate, mate, listen to the evidence here," Swarbrick said. "Ultimately, I think there is a responsibility for political leaders to turn down the temperature and take responsibility for the consequences of their rhetoric which are hurting people in our communities."

During the post-debate analysis, climate activist India Logan-Riley described the New Zealand First policy as an "attack on young people".

"We saw this happen overseas, right? A party will pick something, like a wedge issue, to create an arena of conflict. To construct an issue that doesn’t exist, that doesn’t exist for this audience and then to garner votes through that."