Some Gisborne residents asked to evacuate as rain lashes region

Some Gisborne residents are being urged to evacuate as heavy rain causes slips and surface flooding.

In a statement, Waikohu Civil Defence said the Anakanaia River level is now sitting at 6.5.

"We are encouraging people to self-evacuate to town if you can do so safely," the statement reads.

"Please remember to ensure your pets are also safe as well.

"Please check in with our team to advise if you have self-evacuated and where you have evacuated to."

They also warned people to not cross the Puha Bridge "for safety reasons".

Taupo, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are under a severe thunderstorm watch..

Gisborne/Tairāwhiti south of Tolaga Bay and Hawke's Bay north of Napier are under a heavy rain watch, while Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington are under a heavy rain watch from 9am today to 4pm tomorrow.

Winds cause ferry cancellations

Strong winds across today and tomorrow are set to cancel a number of ferry sailings across the Cook Strait.

It comes in the first week of the school holidays.

Bluebridge has so far cancelled 10 services between the North and South Islands.

From Wellington to Picton, it's called off the 8.15am sailing today; the 1.30pm sailing today; the 8.30pm sailing today; the 2am sailing tomorrow; and the 8.15am sailing tomorrow.

From Picton to Wellington, it's called off the 7.45am sailing today; the 2pm sailing today; the 7.15pm sailing today; the 2.30am sailing tomorrow; and the 7.45am sailing tomorrow.

Interislander pulled the plug on a number of trips in a 9am update to a service alert regarding the weather.

"Kaitaki sailings from 8.45am Tuesday 26 September have been cancelled, expected to return to service for the 8.30pm sailing Wednesday 27 September," the company said.

"Aratere sailings from 3.45pm Tuesday 26 September have been cancelled, expected to return to service for the 3.45pm sailing Wednesday 27 September.

"Kaiarahi will not sail on Tuesday 26 September. We expect her to return to service tomorrow, Wednesday 27 September, however due to the weather system she will run freight-only and her departure time may vary from what is scheduled."

It comes as MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings.

Coastal Marlborough north of Clarence and the Marlborough Sounds are under an orange strong wind warning from 9am today to 1am tomorrow, with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast in exposed places.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Wellington is also under an orange strong wind warning, from 9am today to 6am tomorrow, with up to 120km/h gusts in exposed places.

Kapiti south of Ōtaki and Wairarapa south of Carterton are under a strong wind watch from 9am today to 9am tomorrow.

"Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case changes are made to these watches and warnings, or new areas are added."

Power outage warning

The forecast has led to a warning from Wellington Electricity.

"The wild weather of a week ago caused damage to network and customer assets across the network, but in some cases not enough to cause power outages at the time," the provider said.

"The subsequent heavy rain this last weekend resulted in some of those assets suffering further damage, resulting in a number of outages for individual customer properties. The strong winds and rain forecast over the next 24hrs may have a similar impact."

Residents were urged to secure trampolines and outdoor objects which could potentially blow away and cause damage.

"Expect power outages from the likes of falling tree branches and other debris."