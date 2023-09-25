Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has pledged "New Zealand's first-ever climate manifesto", saying it shows his party's commitment to continuing to confront the climate emergency "with eyes wide open".

It would include a new Minister for "Just Transitions".

The party has also taken a swipe at National, saying its approach to climate change was tantamount to burying heads in the sand.

Hipkins was in New Plymouth today to make the announcement, saying New Zealand had an "incredibly positive future" if it took the climate seriously with action to reduce emissions.

"Earlier this year I made some reprioritisation decisions to make sure that we were focused on the right things, and that what we were doing would reduce emissions. Today, I'm setting out our plan to make more progress on our goals," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've reduced climate pollution for three consecutive years, passed the Zero Carbon Act, reformed the emissions trading scheme, and put New Zealand on track to achieve its first emissions budget.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins in New Plymouth today. (Source: 1News)

"Labour's plan, set out in our climate manifesto, continues the momentum we've built and is critical to successfully cut emissions further."

He said Labour committed to a second Emissions Reduction Plan "that puts New Zealand on a path to achieving the Second Emissions Budget," establishing a "Minister for Just Transitions" to oversee the transition to a low emissions economy, and delivering a 12-point renewable energy plan — dubbed "Empowering New Zealand".

The party also committed to supporting the growth of NZ Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300 million — bringing the Government's total commitment to $1 billion.

Labour said it would also make climate change research and development a priority with an initial investment of $50 million, and a further $20 million targeted on tackling "challenging parts of the economy."

The party also wants to remove diesel generators from all schools, reform the Emissions Trading Scheme to "drive gross emissions reduction" and create a new climate adaptation and managed retreat "framework".

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour said those commitments were on top of other climate initiatives, such as doubling the number of homes with solar panels through a new $4000 rebate, removing all coal boilers from schools and hospitals within two years, and installing EV charging hubs every 200 kilometres on main highways — among the party's policy pledges.

Hipkins said climate change had been viewed for a long time "only as a moral issue".

The Labour Party has announced what it says is the country's first ever climate manifesto. (Source: 1News)

"It's now much more than that. It's a growing economic and government credibility issue, and it's crucial New Zealand has the right decision-makers in place so that we do not miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get this right," he said.

"Our trade and tourism opportunities depend on it, as does the well-being of our communities."

He said Labour would "continue to take the climate seriously, with action, rather than flannelling the public with hollow promises and faux sincerity".

"New Zealand has come too far to turn back but that's what would happen with National at the helm. National voted against recognising a climate emergency, they want to push action on methane back to next decade and restart offshore oil and gas exploration. And they've not announced a single new policy that reduces emissions," Hipkins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not only are the climate policies National is taking into the election simplistic and opaque, they take us backwards by more than six million tonnes of CO2 by 2030.

"National's plan to rely only on the Emissions Trading Scheme without complementary policies is the most expensive and disruptive way to try and reach New Zealand's climate goals."

He said National's plan would effectively result in 40 cents per litre more on fuel, "which would be devastating for families".

"All to fund tax cuts for property speculators," the party leader said.

"A vote for Labour is a voice for future prosperity and control over our own lives. A vote for National is burying our heads in the sand."

Labour's 'climate manifesto'

According to Labour, if re-elected to power it would commit to:

ADVERTISEMENT