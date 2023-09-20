Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

MetService has forecast heavy snow and chilly temperatures for parts of Canterbury and Otago later this week.

It said inland areas of both Canterbury and northern Otago can expect to see snow accumulations of around 10cm above 200 metres and 20-40cm for areas above 400 metres.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said: "We’re not just looking at alpine areas of the South Island/Te Waipounamu – the snow level could be as low as 300 metres in Otago, and down to 200 metres over the Canterbury Plains. This is a significant event, and particularly impactful for the rural community given the time of the year."

MetService have forecast that Canterbury and northern Otago will see heavy snow. (Source: MetService)

MetService said that temperatures will "plummet" with the snow, with Alexandra expecting a daytime high of 11°C on Friday and just 2°C overnight into Saturday.

“These colder temperatures will cause the snow to stick around, and travel disruptions are expected in the alpine passes not only during the event but for the days following also,” O'Connor said.

The South Island is already seeing adverse weather, with severe weather watches and warnings for heavy rain and strong winds already in place for today and Thursday.

MetService has said it is monitoring the expected snowfall but further information, including watches and warnings, can be found here.