New Zealand
1News

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

4:28pm
Snow disrupts roads in Canterbury and Otago.

Snow disrupts roads in Canterbury and Otago. (Source: 1News)

MetService has forecast heavy snow and chilly temperatures for parts of Canterbury and Otago later this week.

It said inland areas of both Canterbury and northern Otago can expect to see snow accumulations of around 10cm above 200 metres and 20-40cm for areas above 400 metres.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said: "We’re not just looking at alpine areas of the South Island/Te Waipounamu – the snow level could be as low as 300 metres in Otago, and down to 200 metres over the Canterbury Plains. This is a significant event, and particularly impactful for the rural community given the time of the year."

MetService have forecast that Canterbury and northern Otago will see heavy snow.

MetService have forecast that Canterbury and northern Otago will see heavy snow. (Source: MetService)

MetService said that temperatures will "plummet" with the snow, with Alexandra expecting a daytime high of 11°C on Friday and just 2°C overnight into Saturday.

“These colder temperatures will cause the snow to stick around, and travel disruptions are expected in the alpine passes not only during the event but for the days following also,” O'Connor said.

The South Island is already seeing adverse weather, with severe weather watches and warnings for heavy rain and strong winds already in place for today and Thursday.

MetService has said it is monitoring the expected snowfall but further information, including watches and warnings, can be found here.

MetService have forecast that Canterbury and northern Otago will see heavy snow.

MetService have forecast that Canterbury and northern Otago will see heavy snow. (Source: MetService)

New ZealandWeather NewsChristchurch and CanterburyDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

Gastro outbreak hits Queenstown hospo industry hard

Gastro outbreak hits Queenstown hospo industry hard

Only 15 cases have so far been confirmed, but numerous locals say they have been sick with gastro illnesses over the past few weeks.

3:24pm

3:48

No tsunami risk after 'strong' magnitude 6.0 quake in Canterbury

No tsunami risk after 'strong' magnitude 6.0 quake in Canterbury

The quake struck 45km north of Geraldine, at a depth of 11km.

10:52am

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

7:16am

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Tue, Sep 19

1:47

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Tue, Sep 19

El Niño to blame for gale force winds that battered country - expert

El Niño to blame for gale force winds that battered country - expert

Tue, Sep 19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

2:08

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

18 mins ago

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

32 mins ago

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

50 mins ago

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

6:29pm

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

0:19

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

6:11pm

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Tue, Sep 19