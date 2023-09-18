Person dies after Akl bus station fight, homicide investigation launched

One person has died after a fight broke out at Albany Bus Station on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

Just before 5pm, police announced a homicide investigation has been launched as the hunt for a suspect continues.

"Emergency services are responding to an incident, which was reported at around 12.50pm," Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said.

Emergency services at Albany Bus Station

"One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition and has since died from their injuries.

“Police are currently following positive lines of enquiry to identify the person responsible and hold them to account.”

McNeill added it appears to be an isolated incident.

Auckland Transport released a statement which said just before 1pm this afternoon an "altercation broke out at the station between members of the public which resulted in one person receiving critical injuries and another with a minor injury".

It said large sections of the bus station will be off-limits to the public as police carry out an investigation.

“While Albany Bus Station is closed we are detouring all buses which stop at the station to a series of bus stops along Don McKinnon Drive and AT staff will be on the ground to help our customers navigate these detours," Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said.



An eyewitness told Stuff someone had been stabbed and there was "lots of blood".

Images from the scene taken by a 1News reporter show people being escorted away from the station after being dropped off by buses.

Police said officers will be guarding the scene this afternoon and overnight, which may result in ongoing disruption to commuters. Police want anyone with information to come forward.

People being escorted away from Albany Bus station.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the bus station around 1.50pm.