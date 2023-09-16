Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

One lucky punter in Christchurch won $1 million in tonight's Lotto First Division draw, as Powerball rolled over.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Prebbleton.

The result means Wednesday night's Powerball draw will have a jackpot of $10 million.

However, one winner will claim $37,481 from Powerball Division Two.

Fourteen ticket-holders also won $19,802 each with Lotto Division Two.

Tonight's numbers were 05, 13, 20, 32, 34, 35, Bonus 6, Powerball 6.

The Strike numbers were 34, 13, 35, 32.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.