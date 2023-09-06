One ticket wins Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

One ticket won $1 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The winning numbers were, 13, 22, 25, 26, 32, 36 Bonus 21 Powerball 04.

Just one ticket struck it big in tonight's draw, taking out Lotto First Division's top prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Mitchell's Paper Power in Auckland.

Ten tickets also took home $20,762 each, sharing the second division prize.

Powerball and Strike's top prizes were not won and will both roll over. Powerball will be at $5 million for Saturday's draw and Strike has reached $600,000.

It comes after the winner of last Saturday's Lotto Powerball draw was "in a stupor" after realising they'd won $10.3 million.

Hailing from Wairoa in Hawke's Bay, the winner wants to remain anonymous. They're a regular player.

They bought a Power Dip from New World Wairoa and watched the draw live, marking the numbers as they appeared.

"All of a sudden, I had four matching numbers and then five. I yelled, 'I've got five numbers!'," they said. "I was so happy.

"But then I realised I had more numbers, and when I circled the Powerball, I stood up in shock.

"My whānau couldn't believe it – they checked the ticket three times because they thought I'd gotten it wrong!"

The family started to "jump around and cry".

“I couldn't sit still and was in a stupor for the rest of the evening," the winner said, adding they claimed their prize on Monday.

"Things are a bit more settled now – I had about four hours of sleep last night, which was good!"

The stroke of luck came after a tough year, filled with "challenges".