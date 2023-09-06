New Zealand
1News

One ticket wins Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

9:03pm
Lotto (illustration).

Lotto (illustration). (Source: 1News)

One ticket won $1 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The winning numbers were, 13, 22, 25, 26, 32, 36 Bonus 21 Powerball 04.

Just one ticket struck it big in tonight's draw, taking out Lotto First Division's top prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Mitchell's Paper Power in Auckland.

Ten tickets also took home $20,762 each, sharing the second division prize.

Powerball and Strike's top prizes were not won and will both roll over. Powerball will be at $5 million for Saturday's draw and Strike has reached $600,000.

It comes after the winner of last Saturday's Lotto Powerball draw was "in a stupor" after realising they'd won $10.3 million.

Hailing from Wairoa in Hawke's Bay, the winner wants to remain anonymous. They're a regular player.

They bought a Power Dip from New World Wairoa and watched the draw live, marking the numbers as they appeared.

"All of a sudden, I had four matching numbers and then five. I yelled, 'I've got five numbers!'," they said. "I was so happy.

"But then I realised I had more numbers, and when I circled the Powerball, I stood up in shock.

"My whānau couldn't believe it – they checked the ticket three times because they thought I'd gotten it wrong!"

The family started to "jump around and cry".

“I couldn't sit still and was in a stupor for the rest of the evening," the winner said, adding they claimed their prize on Monday.

"Things are a bit more settled now – I had about four hours of sleep last night, which was good!"

The stroke of luck came after a tough year, filled with "challenges".

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two killed after fiery Horowhenua crash involving truck on SH57

Two killed after fiery Horowhenua crash involving truck on SH57

Emergency services were called to the crash in the small town of Shannon just after 3pm.

8:56pm

Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

The Oamaru local was unaware that he was being filmed by Seven Sharp as he coached and helped participants in Cardrona, thinking he was just in the background.

8:28pm

4:41

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

7:47pm

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

6:59pm

2:24

$45k worth of meth and cash seized as 4 arrested in bust

$45k worth of meth and cash seized as 4 arrested in bust

6:28pm

Anna Harcourt: Which political party is using TikTok best?

Anna Harcourt: Which political party is using TikTok best?

5:47pm

6:45

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

39 mins ago

Man fights local officials to keep emotional support emu in US

Man fights local officials to keep emotional support emu in US

44 mins ago

Former childcare worker arrested over hacking kids records

Former childcare worker arrested over hacking kids records

56 mins ago

Man indicted for attempted murder after throwing pipe bomb on Japan PM

Man indicted for attempted murder after throwing pipe bomb on Japan PM

9:21pm

US couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river

US couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river

9:03pm

One ticket wins Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

One ticket wins Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

8:56pm

Two killed after fiery Horowhenua crash involving truck on SH57

Two killed after fiery Horowhenua crash involving truck on SH57

More from Entertainment

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Netflix's hit royal drama will come to an end later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service.

1:56pm

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The 34-year-old singer submitted a petition in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday to officially end his four-year marriage to the actress.

1:12pm

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

12:11pm

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

11:41am

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5