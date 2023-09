Two tickets shared Lotto First Division in tonight's draw, each taking home $500,000.

The winning numbers were 01, 02, 16, 21, 33, 40 Bonus 39 Powerball 09.

Powerball's $6 million jackpot wasn't struck and has rolled over.

The two winning First Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to accounts in Masterton and Christchurch.

Strike's top prize of $200,000 was scooped by one ticket, which was sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Napier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winning Strike numbers were 40, 21, 33, 16.