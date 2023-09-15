Other Sport
Team NZ flying high after perfect practice day of racing

13 mins ago
Team New Zealand a practice race in Vilanova i la Geltrú.

Team New Zealand a practice race in Vilanova i la Geltrú. (Source: America's Cup)

Team New Zealand is setting the pace ahead of the first America's Cup preliminary regatta in Spain this weekend.

The Kiwi crew cruised to three wins from three practice races off Vilanova i la Geltru, just down the coast from Barcelona.

Team New Zealand and the five challengers all made their debuts this week in the smaller AC40 boats.

2021 America’s Cup challenger Luna Rossa and American Magic were the closest threat to Te Kākahi in this morning’s action, however the Kiwis set the tone from the very first start with Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge making the most of the sub 10-knot conditions.

"Just keeping the boat on the foils today as the wind dropped below six knots was key and the guys did a pretty good job going through the puffs and the manoeuvres,” Burling said.

“We got some pretty good lanes, good clear air and we're just excited to get out there racing, it's been something we've been aiming at as a group for a long time getting racing underway in this America's Cup.”

Burling added it wasn’t just about the results for Team New Zealand today though.

“We've also got a massive development programme going on as well, so probably more than half the sailing team's goal is to make sure we've got a boat fast enough to win the America's Cup but to have these little check-ins to see that we're near the top is great and we don't get many opportunities to learn and race so we're making the most of it."

With American Magic and Luna Rossa trading podium places throughout the three races, Alinghi – officially making their return to America’s Cup action after an 11-year absence – and Britannia were left to contest fourth and fifth.

New entry Orient Express from France finished last in the first race before making a splash in race two with an early lead, although they were forced to withdraw from the race and the rest of the day’s action after a foiling failure.

The first of three racing days for the preliminary regatta starts at 1:30am NZT tomorrow.

