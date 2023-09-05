Fugitive Marokopa dad linked to Te Kūiti bank robbery

Police have a warrant to arrest fugitive Marokopa father Tom Phillips over an alleged bank robbery in Te Kūiti four months ago, where two people escaped on a motorbike.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said today: "Recent developments in our ongoing inquiries have led police to charge Mr Phillips with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm."

Authorities have been searching for Phillips and his three children — Jayda, Maverick, and Ember — since December 2021, when they went missing for a second time.

Saunders said today: "In May, police appealed for information after two people entered a bank on Rora Street, Te Kuiti and demanded cash. Both were armed and fled the scene on a black, farm-style motorbike. We are yet to identify the other person involved."

Following the May robbery, police released an image of alleged suspects fleeing and told media that the robbers were a man and a woman.

At the time of the robbery, an eyewitness told 1News the alleged robbers were dropping money as they fled the bank. They added that a lady, who didn't realise it had been robbed, picked it up and called out to them they had dropped their money.

"The little egg ran back and snatched it out of her hand," the bystander said.

Last month, police said they believed Phillips was trying to set up a campsite after sightings of the missing father at two hardware stores in Waikato.

Saunders said: "We have issued several appeals for information following sightings of Mr Phillips over the last couple of months."

He urged the public to report sightings of Phillips to 111.

"We also urge people not to take action themselves as Mr Phillips potentially still has firearms in his possession," he said.

"Additionally, police remain concerned about the welfare of the Phillips children."