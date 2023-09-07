New Zealand
1News

Watch: Campervan repeatedly crosses centre line on road near Dunedin

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
4:09pm

Teeth-clenching footage was posted to a Facebook community page yesterday showing a campervan repeatedly crossing the centre line on a road near Dunedin.

The three-minute long video was posted by an anonymous user to a Port Chalmers community Facebook page.

"If you are travelling between Port and Aramoana any time soon, Take care please," the post was captioned.

The video was taken from a car following the campervan — which can be seen driving on the wrong side of the road around blind corners on a narrow coastal road.

People commenting on the Facebook post were shocked at the driving on display.

"Its amazing that someone could be that bad would you believe it unless it was filmed?" one person commented.

"I was on that road today with my two little ones in the car. This makes me feel ill. We could have been killed," wrote another.

Many took to the comment section to urge the person who recorded the video to report the dangerous driving to police.

A police spokesperson told 1News that "without a date/time we can't check whether a complaint was laid and any follow-up action taken".

They added that the person driving the campervan was displaying "very concerning" driving behaviour.

"Police urge anyone who observes dangerous driving to report it to police on 111 if it's happening now, or 105 after the fact."

New ZealandDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

Authorities are now appealing for information surrounding the animal's death.

12:16pm

2:33

Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

The Oamaru local was unaware that he was being filmed by Seven Sharp as he coached and helped participants in Cardrona, thinking he was just in the background.

8:28pm

4:41

Dunedin council plans to buy up properties in flood-prone south

Dunedin council plans to buy up properties in flood-prone south

Tue, Sep 5

Exhausted climbers rescued from near Mt Cook summit

Exhausted climbers rescued from near Mt Cook summit

Tue, Sep 5

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Mon, Sep 4

Otago tourism agencies speak out against proposed Tarras airport

Otago tourism agencies speak out against proposed Tarras airport

Sun, Sep 3

1:26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

24 mins ago

Shark attack sailors arrive safely in Queensland

Shark attack sailors arrive safely in Queensland

58 mins ago

Three teens charged after failed Hamilton ram-raids

Three teens charged after failed Hamilton ram-raids

4:37pm

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

4:09pm

Watch: Campervan repeatedly crosses centre line on road near Dunedin

1:07

Watch: Campervan repeatedly crosses centre line on road near Dunedin

3:36pm

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

3:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

More from Entertainment

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am