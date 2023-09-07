Watch: Campervan repeatedly crosses centre line on road near Dunedin

Teeth-clenching footage was posted to a Facebook community page yesterday showing a campervan repeatedly crossing the centre line on a road near Dunedin.

The three-minute long video was posted by an anonymous user to a Port Chalmers community Facebook page.

"If you are travelling between Port and Aramoana any time soon, Take care please," the post was captioned.

The video was taken from a car following the campervan — which can be seen driving on the wrong side of the road around blind corners on a narrow coastal road.

People commenting on the Facebook post were shocked at the driving on display.

"Its amazing that someone could be that bad would you believe it unless it was filmed?" one person commented.

"I was on that road today with my two little ones in the car. This makes me feel ill. We could have been killed," wrote another.

Many took to the comment section to urge the person who recorded the video to report the dangerous driving to police.

A police spokesperson told 1News that "without a date/time we can't check whether a complaint was laid and any follow-up action taken".

They added that the person driving the campervan was displaying "very concerning" driving behaviour.

"Police urge anyone who observes dangerous driving to report it to police on 111 if it's happening now, or 105 after the fact."