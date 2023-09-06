'Hold them back' - All Blacks can't wait for World Cup opener

The All Blacks coaches have had to manage the excitement levels of their players this week — the lessons provided by the Springboks and looming World Cup opener against France two huge motivating factors with the potential to drive them to distraction.

It has become a truism within the All Blacks that success is a poor teacher and so the homework has been plentiful since that record 35-7 defeat at Twickenham. A World Cup opener against the hosts, the No.2 ranked team in the world, speaks for itself.

According to assistant coach Scott McLeod the players' ears have been more open than usual and the work done with a little extra intensity.

Much of it would have been related to the way the pack defend lineout drives and backs chase kicks — the former was exposed by the Boks and both were capitalised upon by France during the Tricolours' victory in Paris in 2021, the last time the two nations met.

McLeod, speaking on a day off for his players in Lyon and ahead of a final training session and train trip to Paris for Saturday morning's match, thought long and hard when asked whether he was excited about making the trip.

"It's very similar to the players because of our last performance — then we had the time in Germany and it just seems like we've had a really long build up," McLeod said.

"It's been thorough and really good and we've almost had to hold the players back a bit. They've really wanted to go [harder] but they can't, they'll burn themselves out.

"We've had to hold them back and we've had to show consistent emotions around being confident in our preparation. We [coaches] are also excited but we can't show them we're over excited."

The match-day 23 will be named early tomorrow morning NZT, with Jordie Barrett's knee injury responding well to treatment, McLeod said.

Barrett will have to get through the team's final training session in order to be considered and it appears doubtful he will play at the Stade de France. Anton Lienert-Brown and David Havili are the two contenders to replace him.

With Tyrel Lomax out with a cut leg suffered against the Boks, the All Blacks will also have to name a new tighthead prop. Nepo Laulala is likely to get the nod with his extra experience over the likes of Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams.

Prop Ethan de Groot training this week ahead of his first World Cup match. (Source: Getty)

There are unlikely to be many other changes. Fortunately for the All Blacks, lock Scott Barrett is free to play after escaping a ban for his red card and will likely partner Sam Whitelock in the second row. Lock Brodie Retallick and loose forward Shannon Frizell remain unavailable due to injury.

Apart from Jordie Barrett, the backline appears settled, although the selectors could weigh up having either Leicester Fainga'anuku or Caleb Clark in the bench mix as a power wing option. Outside backs Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan will probably retain their places.

One player who will almost certainly start is loosehead prop Ethan de Groot in his first World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut two years ago, said: "We've had a big build-up with the time we've spent in Germany. It almost feels like we're a day ahead of ourselves or two days ahead. There's a bit of a slow-down — don't go too hard — we're building through the week nicely and come Friday we'll be at our peak."

Asked what he expected on Saturday NZT, and whether he thought he would be make the World Cup squad when he first joined the All Blacks, he said: "Obviously it's going to be extremely loud. Two years ago, no I wouldn't have thought I'd be here. I'm extremely grateful and stoked to be at my first World Cup. I'm expecting big things and expecting to have a great game."