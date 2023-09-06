French rugby great lays into 'weakest in history' All Blacks

French rugby great Olivier Magne has put the boot into the All Blacks days away from his former team's opening round clash against them at the Rugby World Cup.

Magne won 89 caps for France during his playing career and was on the field in Les Bleus' famous 1999 World Cup semifinal win over the All Blacks.

Writing for his Midi Olympique column this week ahead of Saturday morning's huge match, Magne gave a scathing review of the All Blacks' chances this year.

“To me, the big three of this World Cup is France, SA (South Africa) and Ireland,” he wrote.

“I am especially worried about this New Zealand team. When I see the level that the XV of France is able to display over 80 minutes against Australia, this opening game could be tough for the All Blacks.”

He wasn't finished there, going on to ask a pointed question after the recent demolition at the hands of the Springboks at Twickenham.

“South Africa’s display against New Zealand is significant for the world of rugby.

“Now, isn’t this All Blacks team the weakest in history? I’m wondering. Really. I feel like New Zealand’s Rugby Championship wins were a bit of a sham.”

The criticism doesn't appear to have affected the All Blacks camp however, with All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod asked about it this week.

He said he hadn't read the piece.

“We’re pretty happy. We’ve got enough things in front of us to be motivated about, the last time we played here, our recent game against South Africa and the first game of the World Cup.

"Those are things we’re focused on, and I’m quite glad our players can’t read French. We won’t be using that story to motivate us. We have our own internal things we’re excited about."

It comes as McLeod earlier revealed the All Blacks have prepared for their World Cup opener against France by watching clips of their 40-25 defeat the last time they played in Paris two years ago.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod, right, says he didn't read Magne's scathing column. (Source: Photosport)

“There’s still a knot in our gut from the last time we were here,” McLeod said. “That hurt and we’ve held on to that a little bit. A couple of clips have been shown which still hurt the boys.”

The All Blacks will have the chance to silence Magne when they play France at Stade de France at 7.15am (NZ time) on Saturday.