Rugby
1News

Jordie Barrett in doubt for World Cup opener after injury

By Kimberlee Downs, 1News Sport Reporter
6:19am
Jordie Barrett in action for the All Blacks.

Jordie Barrett in action for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks may have been dealt yet another injury blow, with second-five Jordie Barrett in doubt for the World Cup opener against France.

Barrett hasn't trained in Lyon the last two days, although he has been with the group at their sessions.

Defence coach Scott McLeod told media in Lyon overnight he's picked up a "niggle" in his left knee "and we're just taking precautions really".

When asked by 1News if he's at risk of missing this week's match McLeod replied: "It's a wait and see... it's still early in the week for us so we'll just wait and see how he responds to treatment."

The team will see how he responds over the next two days before making a call on his availability.

In the meantime they will have contingency plans in place.

"Always, that's what we do, our whole squad prepares to play right up to warm up on game day," McLeod said.

"[Barrett] has been really important to our play however we trust our full squad and we have to in this World Cup."

McLeod was uncertain as to how or when he picked up the injury, and that the selectors would make the call as to whether they'd risk him if he was fit for the opener.

"He's a little bit frustrated... he's just got to go through what they do and trust our medical staff who are world class."

If Barrett is ruled out it would open the door for a player like David Havili to start in the 12 jersey.

RugbyRugby World CupAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pressure on France in World Cup opener 'massive', say All Blacks

Pressure on France in World Cup opener 'massive', say All Blacks

Forwards coach Jason Ryan says his team aim to be energised rather than overawed by the atmosphere at the Stade de France on Saturday.

12:17pm

'Dream come true' - Tupou Vaa'i on his World Cup journey

'Dream come true' - Tupou Vaa'i on his World Cup journey

Three years ago All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i didn't have a Super Rugby contract. Now he's preparing to make his World Cup debut in France.

8:54am

All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams discovers WWI relative in France

All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams discovers WWI relative in France

Mon, Sep 4

All Blacks turn to Kiwi ref as they work on World Cup discipline

All Blacks turn to Kiwi ref as they work on World Cup discipline

Sun, Sep 3

'Not the departure I'd planned for' - Savea to leave Hurricanes

'Not the departure I'd planned for' - Savea to leave Hurricanes

Sat, Sep 2

All Blacks arrive in Lyon ahead of RWC opener

All Blacks arrive in Lyon ahead of RWC opener

Sat, Sep 2

1:13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Ukraine defence minister resigns after replacement announced

Ukraine defence minister resigns after replacement announced

17 mins ago

2023's winter the fifth-warmest on record, thanks to chilly August

2023's winter the fifth-warmest on record, thanks to chilly August

36 mins ago

Tens of thousands still stranded at Burning Man after flooding

3:31

Tens of thousands still stranded at Burning Man after flooding

54 mins ago

Lawson likely to continue F1 run with Ricciardo still injured

Lawson likely to continue F1 run with Ricciardo still injured

7:25am

NZ doctors, dentists strike over inflation pay claim

2:36

NZ doctors, dentists strike over inflation pay claim

7:06am

How feasible is National’s plan to tax foreign property buyers?

How feasible is National’s plan to tax foreign property buyers?

More from Entertainment

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

The quintet has given the world 50 years of classic rock and some of the most enduring songs of all time, including Dream On and Sweet Emotion.

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:42pm

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am