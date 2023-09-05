Jordie Barrett in doubt for World Cup opener after injury

The All Blacks may have been dealt yet another injury blow, with second-five Jordie Barrett in doubt for the World Cup opener against France.

Barrett hasn't trained in Lyon the last two days, although he has been with the group at their sessions.

Defence coach Scott McLeod told media in Lyon overnight he's picked up a "niggle" in his left knee "and we're just taking precautions really".

When asked by 1News if he's at risk of missing this week's match McLeod replied: "It's a wait and see... it's still early in the week for us so we'll just wait and see how he responds to treatment."

The team will see how he responds over the next two days before making a call on his availability.

In the meantime they will have contingency plans in place.

"Always, that's what we do, our whole squad prepares to play right up to warm up on game day," McLeod said.

"[Barrett] has been really important to our play however we trust our full squad and we have to in this World Cup."

McLeod was uncertain as to how or when he picked up the injury, and that the selectors would make the call as to whether they'd risk him if he was fit for the opener.

"He's a little bit frustrated... he's just got to go through what they do and trust our medical staff who are world class."

If Barrett is ruled out it would open the door for a player like David Havili to start in the 12 jersey.