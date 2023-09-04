Wellington motorist, protesters clash on motorway

A Wellington motorist has clashed with rail protesters who were blocking a motorway in the capital.

Restore Passenger Rail, a climate action group, has once again caused headaches for drivers on their morning commute, blocking southbound traffic at the north side of the Terrace Tunnel.

Three protesters sat on the road, holding banners while cars waited behind.

One driver, agitated by the delays, rushed towards the group, yelling "just drive!" before trying to physically move them off the road.

After an argument and some grappling, the confrontation de-escalated, and the man went back to his vehicle.

Police arrived soon after, and three people were taken into custody.

Once the protesters were removed, the road was reopened.

Chargers are being considered.