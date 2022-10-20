Dashcam footage shows frustrated driver moving rail protesters' van

Dashcam footage of rail protesters blocking Transmission Gully shows a frustrated motorist leaving his car and moving their van to get past the blockage.

The video filmed yesterday by Wayne Hirst, shows traffic coming to a standstill after protesters from Restore Passenger Rail drove slowly in two vans before stopping and blocking city-bound lanes.

Protesters dressed in orange vests blocked both southbound lanes meaning Hirst had to take things into his own hands.

He hopped out of his car and confronted the protesters, saying “You can get out of the way I’ve got f****** work to do!

He tried pushing them out of the way but they wouldn’t move.

“I was annoyed and a little aggravated,” Hirst told 1News.

“Just like any Kiwi, I wanted to get to work.”

Protesters block traffic on Transmission Gully (Source: 1News)

After attempting to reason with the protesters - without success - Hirst decided to take matters into his own hands to get past the roadblock.

Hirst said that when he approached the protesters the van’s driver hopped out, leaving the keys in the vehicle's ignition.

He proceeded to leave his car and get in the van, moving it to the side of the road.

“They were a bit flustered from when I pushed them so when I saw the guy get out of the car I went for it,” he said.

After another stern warning, the protesters moved out of the way, allowing Hirst to pass and continue his commute.

The protesters - who are calling for passenger rail to return to lower emissions - have been causing headaches for Wellington over the past few weeks following other stunts on Wellington’s roading network

These incidents have led to closures on the roads while police attempted to remove them.

The protest on Wednesday led to the arrests of 11 people, who were charged with trespass and criminal nuisance.

"Acts like this are not lawful, and put the lives of the protesters and other motorists at risk," Inspector Nick Thom said.