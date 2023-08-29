Tools used to free woman who stuck hand to Wellington road

Police had to use tools to help free a woman who stuck her hand to a road with a concrete-like substance during a protest in the capital this morning.

Rosemary Penwarden and two others were arrested for obstructing a public way.

The protest started around 7.45am with the three individuals blocking northbound traffic on SH1 in Kilbirnie.

Two of the protesters were quickly arrested and moved off the road.

A spokesperson for Restore Passenger Rail told 1News the substance has been used globally in protests but never in New Zealand.

Police could not say what it was, but Penwarden is receiving medical treatment.

Wellington Free Ambulance has been approached for comment.

The road is back open. Charges are being considered, police said.