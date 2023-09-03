New Zealand
Subtropical air means wet start to week for Northland, Auckland

5:00pm
MetService has blamed subtropical air for the slow band of rain expected to move down the top of the country.

MetService has blamed subtropical air for the slow band of rain expected to move down the top of the country. (Source: istock.com)

Parts of the upper North Island are likely to start the week with long periods of heavy rain.

MetService today issued heavy rain watches for Northland and Auckland north of Orewa for a lengthy 29 hour period — starting at 10pm Sunday and lasting until early Tuesday morning.

Areas of Northland about and north of the Bay of Islands will be relieved their rain watch only lasts 16 hours, beginning at 11am today and ending at 3am on Monday.

Great Barrier Island, the Hunua Ranges and Coromandel Peninsula are in for a drenching over the 17 hours between 1am and 6pm Tuesday as the rain-band moves south.

MetService has warned that the amount of rain may approach warning criteria and "thunderstorms are possible early Monday morning."

"Subtropical air is expected to affect the upper North Island today through into Tuesday.

"Note, there is uncertainty about the speed of movement of this rain-band," MetService said. "Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case changes are made."

