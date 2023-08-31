Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna has shared a series of images from her huge end-of-summer party as she continues to fight back from her “serious bacterial infection”.

The Queen of Pop, 65, gave fans a glimpse into a bash she held with friends, family and tour dancers as she recovered at home from the health scare that left her hospitalised in June and prompted the postponement of her Celebration Tour.

She posted a carousel of images from a party including images of her adopted twins Estere and Stella, both 11, as well as her 17-year-old daughter Mercy.

In one image, Madonna is seen wore a dark blue button-up shirt and a matching pair of wide-legged pants as she chilled poolside.

Another snap showed the Grammy winner riding horseback during a getaway to an estate – and in other images she serenades partygoers before a group photo showed her pals sitting on her lap.

ADVERTISEMENT

One more shows a man who appears to be one of her dancers flashing his bum on a lawn.

Mum-of-six Madonna – who also has sons Rocco, 23, and David, 17, as well as 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon – earlier this month paid tribute to twins Estere and Stella on their 11th birthday by posting a video documenting their lives together set to the Gary Jules version of the song Mad World.

She said: “It is indeed a Mad world that we live in. And where would we be without the innocence and imagination of our children to remind us that Magic is all around us and anything is possible!

“Happy birthday to Estere and Stella Mwale!! How could you be 11 years old already Because you are The Most magical Twins in The World!!”

“When I look at older videos of you Speaking Chichewa And having tea parties or dancing with a trance-like joy, I want to cry!! Time is a cruel mistress who leaves us with our memories never again to re-live them Only to try desperately to remember.”

Madonna also reflected in the post on the past decade with the twins – who graduated from elementary school in June – and spoke of the first time she had the chance to meet the little girls, who she adopted in Machinji, Malawi.

She added: “I will never forget The first time we met you in Machinji.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your eyes held the whole world in them. The same way we now hold you locked inside of our hearts.

“In a way… we are all displaced children, looking for connection. looking for love. Looking for a home which is ultimately ourselves!”

She signed off the post with “Zikomo” – the Malawi word for “Thank you.”

Also earlier this month, Madonna announced her greatest hits tour’s rescheduled dates after having to postpone it following her illness.

The worldwide shows will launch on October 14 in London before the North American leg starts on December 13.